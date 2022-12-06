‘Can’t compete like a real man’: Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw’s retirement

According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement.

Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.

In wake of Dillashaw’s surprising retirement, numerous fighters, including rival Cody Garbrandt, reacted to the news on social media. You can check out their reactions below.

Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling

I wish Dillaroids a speedy recovery. I don’t want any fellow colleagues to have long lasting physical damage. Whatever he needs to do to get back to 100% is fine in my book. Just know a 2nd smoke sess will always be here waiting for him. 😤 https://t.co/z4Szfom3hg — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 6, 2022

Henry Cejudo

Demetrious Johnson

god speed 🐍 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) December 6, 2022

Ricky Simon

Arnold Allen

Charles Rosa

Duane Ludwig

T.J. Dillashaw has informed UFC of his plans to retire from MMA (via @mikebohnmma) 🔗 FULL STORY IN BIO https://t.co/R2CP6COZah — BANGMuayThaicom (@DUANEBANGCOM) December 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie