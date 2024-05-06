Sy’veon Wilkerson finds new team after entering transfer portal

It didn’t take long for former Colorado football running back Sy’veon Wilkerson to find a new team in the transfer portal.

Only about two weeks after entering the portal on April 23, Wilkerson announced his commitment to the Sun Belt Conference’s Georgia State Panthers on Sunday.

Georgia State, which finished 7-6 last season with a win over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, represents Wilkerson’s fourth college program. The 5-foot-9, 210-pound running back played two years at Deleware State and one at Jackson State before joining the Buffs for their 2023 campaign.

In 11 games played at Colorado, Wilkerson rushed for 191 yards on 53 carries. His three rushing touchdowns ranked second on the team behind quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ four.

Wilkerson entered the transfer portal the same day as fellow running back Dylan Edwards, who has since signed with the Kansas State Wildcats.

Transfer RBs Dallan Hayden (Ohio State) and Rashad Amos (Miami-Ohio) committed to Colorado last month.

