Switchbacks FC wins again, 2-0 over Hartford Athletic

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After playing three games in eight days, two on the road, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks won against Hartford Athletic on Saturday night, May 11, 2024. The game ended with the Switchbacks two points ahead after a goal and a penalty kick put them in the lead.

Six of Hartford’s players (and one technical staff) are former Switchbacks teammates—the match was expected to be intense as they faced former Head Coach and GM Brendan Burke, and fans were not disappointed. The two teams made a combined 400 passes and seven shots in the first half alone.

The first goal came after #99 Maalique Foster made an unbelievable no look forward pass to teammate #20 Yosuke Hanya. Hanya then scored a goal in the bottom left corner of the net, just getting it past the Hartford goalie, #40 Renan Ribeiro.

Hartford responded aggressively in the second half, but a foul on #20 Hanya by Hartford’s #4 Jordan Scarlett awarded a penalty kick to the Switchbacks. The penalty was taken by #9 Ronaldo Damus in the 80th minute, doubling the score for the Switchbacks, who then held out for the last ten minutes of the match and secured a victory.

The Switchbacks will return to Weidner Field to face Rhode Island FC for Armed Forces night, May 17, 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.