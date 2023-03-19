How sweet it is! Postgame tweets as Hogs advance to Sweet 16

After the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Arkansas is still dancing,

Whatever was said about this team before March doesn’t really matter anymore, thanks to an “upset” win over Kansas.

Devo Davis led the comeback with 21 of 25 points in the second half, marking a new career-high in points for the junior. It’s safe to say Davis is officially an Arkansas legend after back-to-back performances in the NCAA tournament to help keep the Hogs on the March Madness dance floor.

Anyone still criticizing the Razorbacks at this point needs something to be mad at. The Hogs were projected to be a Final Four team at the start of the season, but just a week ago, we didn’t know if this team would be a part of the tournament.

Let’s see what Twitter says about the Hogs’ trip to the sweet sixteen.

The Jayhawks' Marathon is over

Kansas after playing Arkansas IN THE ROUND OF 32 https://t.co/bh2hzylsQF pic.twitter.com/Q2muy1oDCA — House of Hog (@House_of_Hog) March 19, 2023

Treat every win like its your last... even in the round of 32

Eric Musselman after beating Kansas IN THE ROUND OF 32 pic.twitter.com/sEozBjFpp6 — Old Row KU (@OldRowJayhawks) March 18, 2023

Not an upset

Arkansas basketball reigns supreme with their west region upset of Kansas today in Des Moines!!!! Not an upset IMHO!! GO HAWGS GO!!! #wps #razorbacks #Arkansas #marchmaddness — Jeff Mitchell (@RockAwayFarms) March 19, 2023

Give this gentleman some LOLs

Story continues

Kansas got upset by Arkansas today and I said to my friend "Yeah Arkansas (ar-kans-iss) was like no its not YOUR Kansas it's OUR Kansas so that's why we had to beat you "

please laugh — Val Dewar (Violenceweight Rankings Steward) (@the3els) March 19, 2023

Tears of joy

Devo Davis in tears reflecting on what it took to get to this point sums up this tournament. It is the best. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 18, 2023

Devo for Governor!

Devo Davis is gonna be talked about in Arkansas for a long time — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) March 18, 2023

It's a lot love going around

“I love you, man!!” 🥲🐗 Eric Musselman embraces his family and holds Devo Davis with tears of joy after Arkansas knocks off #1 Kansas. pic.twitter.com/6aqaVmKyV7 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) March 19, 2023

March is for the veterans

By the way, in college hoops – we love talking about freshmen and NBA guys. Well, Arkansas had just *two* returning players this year. One, Devo Davis – finished with 25 points Two, Kimani Johnson – had maybe the biggest field goal of the season. How bout them vets?!?! — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 18, 2023

We love shirtless Musselman

People hatin' on Eric Musselman have no idea he takes his shirt off during big wins. Last year he did it during the win over Auburn. — Mighty Duck (@themightyduck69) March 19, 2023

He was in a dark place but now he is found

I’d like to thank Eric Musselman and the @RazorbackMBB — Eamon (@realswisseamon) March 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire