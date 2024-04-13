Swansea sue Russell Martin over Southampton move

Russell Martin joined Southampton from Championship rivals Swansea City - PA/Steven Paston

Swansea City are suing Russell Martin for “breach of contract” following his defection to Championship rivals Southampton.

The South Wales club have taken their former manager to the High Court almost nine months after his controversial departure.

Swansea warned last summer that they would pursue “full compensation” for Russell, who they said had more than a year remaining on his contract.

They were said to be demanding £2 million, with Southampton willing to pay just over half that figure.

It is unclear whether Swansea ended up accepting any offer from their rivals.

“Martin had a little over 12 months remaining on the three-year deal he signed upon arriving at the Swansea.com Stadium in August 2021,” the club said last summer.

“The club also stands firm in our belief that we are owed full compensation for Russell, and we will continue working diligently and strategically to protect the best interests of the club.”

Former Scotland defender Martin, 38, replaced Rubén Sellés as Southampton manager on a three-year contract following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Henrik Kraft, the Southampton chairman, said Martin had been the “stand-out candidate”, while the new manager added: “It’s a privilege to accept this opportunity at Southampton, a club with such a long and rich history.

“My aim is to get this club back where it belongs – in the top flight of English football.”

Martin has since dragged them into a roller-coaster Championship promotion race and they are all but guaranteed a play-off spot with several games remaining.

Swansea appointed Barnsley’s Michael Duff to replace Martin but he was sacked in December with the club 18th in the table and in danger of relegation.

They have climbed to 15th after bringing in Luke Williams from Notts County and are close to securing their safety.

Swansea and Southampton have both been approached for comment.

