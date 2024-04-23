Sutton and Crawley charged over clash between players

Sutton United and Crawley Town have been charged following their 2-2 draw at Gander Green Lane on Saturday [Rex Features]

Sutton United and Crawley Town have been charged by the Football Association following a clash between players after the final whistle of their draw in League Two.

Klaidi Lolos' added-time equaliser for Crawley denied the U's a vital three points in their fight against relegation at Gander Green Lane on Saturday.

Liam Kelly had given the visitors the lead before Charlie Lakin and Olly Sanderson hit back for the home side.

Play-off chasers Crawley almost snatched all three points when Danilo Orso put the ball in the back of the net in the eighth minute of added time, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Kelly was shown a yellow card as the Red Devils celebrated the disallowed goal while Sutton attempted to break, and the frustration spilled over after the final whistle as both sets of players and staff clashed.

The FA said the teams had until Friday to respond to the charges.