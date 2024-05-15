Sutter seeks semifinal sweep Wednesday; Wheatland loses opener

May 14—The Sutter Union High baseball team won its third straight over Hughson, 10-2 Monday and will go for its second straight sweep today in game two of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V semifinals.

Game two is set for 4 p.m. at Sutter Union High's Arata Field. A Sutter victory moves the third-seeded Huskies (23-6-1) to a SJS final for a second straight year.

Stewart Peterson's squad led 3-0 early and put it away in the sixth with a five-spot in Stanislaus County. Logan Yacavace, Carson Bishop and Brady Wickum each had two hits, with Bishop and Wickum each adding a pair of runs batted in against No. 2 Hughson (26-3). Rylan Giovannoni also drove in two and scored three times to help Sutter earn the 1-0 series lead.

In Division IV, No. 2 Wheatland Union was beaten 7-6 at home Monday by No. 3 Twelve Bridges. It was the first win of the year for the Raging Rhinos over Wheatland (17-11). The two meet again in Lincoln with Twelve Bridges looking to advance into the SJS final.

Game time is set for 4 p.m.

Wheatland's Leo Hoskins had three hits and drove home two, while Joshua Rivera had two hits in the loss.

Northern Section playoffs

Top-seed Colusa (25-3) put up five in the first inning and ended the four-inning run-rule game with a four-spot to clinch its first postseason win in 2024, 12-0 over Willows.

Colusa, in search of a 3-peat, hosted University Prep in the D-IV semifinals late Tuesday in a game not available in print in the Appeal-Democrat. Brackets will be updated in Thursday's Appeal.

Sutter Moss, Peyton Humphrey and Seth Kalisuch each had two hits against Willows.

Luke Kalfsbeek, the Washington commit, was one of four arms used in the opening round, firing two innings of shutout ball with four strikeouts.

To buy playoff tickets visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS and https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS.