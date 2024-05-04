Sutter improves to 23-0: Huskies look to finish perfect at home Monday vs. HC Pack, River Valley

May 3—All year, Sutter Union High head softball coach Stefanie Danna has been preaching a team philosophy prior to first pitch against each opponent this spring.

Friday was the execution of Danna's coaching mindset, as Sutter got contributions from multiple players while Boise State commit Olivia Bauer was effective in the circle to move Sutter to 23-0 with a 7-0 win over Ponderosa, a school of over 1,600 enrollment, according to MaxPreps.com.

Sutter put together back-to-back multi-run innings, beginning in its half of the third when senior Madison Schamanski smacked a two-out, two-run double to right-center and Megan O'Neal plated Schamanski on a single to give Sutter a 4-0 lead. Bauer answered with another perfect top half of the fourth to keep Sutter in front by four runs.

"The girls do a fantastic job of making team collective wins," Danna said. "We have hitting throughout the lineup, everybody is making defensive plays, Olivia is doing her job in the circle."

In the fourth, it was Bauer helping herself out with a shot up-the-middle that the senior turned into a hustle double to push the lead to 5-0. Alexa Carino, bound for Sacramento State in the fall, later singled home Bauer to push it to 6-0.

Guinaiyaa Ayuyu-Garcia rounded out the team scoring with an RBI ground out to plate Bauer for a 7-0 advantage — the eventual final score giving Sutter its 14th shutout of the spring.

Sutter will look to finish off a perfect regular season for the first time in three years at home Monday against River Valley, coached this year by Sutter product Taylor Pack.

It doubles as Sutter's senior day where the program will honor its nine seniors in a pregame celebration before the 4 p.m. scheduled first pitch.

Pack, a former national champion as a player at UCLA, guided River Valley to a (7-13, 2-8 Capital Valley Conference) mark in her first year in the dugout.

"I take things one game at a time and I think anybody who steps onto the opposite side of the field is good competition," Danna said. "We have to come out, play Sutter softball — that's our goal anytime we step onto the field.

As for Pack's homecoming, Danna was the junior varsity coach when Pack was a player on campus, adding that it will be a sweet reunion to welcome in one of Sutter's own and a prep/collegiate standout on Monday.

"It will be nice to have her out here, I love what all the former softball players in the area are doing for the sport," Danna said.