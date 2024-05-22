Surfing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Italo Ferreira celebrates winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics [Getty Images]

Surfing was first included in the Olympic programme at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Here's all you need to know about the sport at Paris 2024.

Surfing schedule and venue at Paris 2024

The surfing events are listed from 27 July to 4 August. The competition will take place in Teahupo'o, Tahiti - 9,800 miles from Paris.

The medal events for both the men’s and women’s events are scheduled for 31 July but could take place as late as 4 August, depending on the weather.

Scoring and rules in surfing

Surfers perform manoeuvres and tricks on a wave that are scored by five judges based on the variety, type and difficulty of the tricks. Surfers are also judged on their speed, power and flow (the way in which a surfer seamlessly connects their moves from one to the next).

Shortboards are the surfboards of choice for the Olympics. Smaller than longboards, shortboards are faster and more manoeuvrable, which makes them the ideal board for performing spectacular tricks.

