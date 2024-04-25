Superior tennis notches more wins

Apr. 24—If tennis is your sport, Superior High is a good place to be.

The Lady Bobcats tennis team, the only tennis team in either Sanders or Mineral counties, cruised through a potentially tough three-game week and came out mostly unscathed.

With senior Lanie Crabb back in the line-up and a state qualifying doubles team from last year, Olivia Greuter and Ireland Heimeich, the Cats swept Philipsburg, Mission and Ronan this past week.

And in the process they lost only a few sets in those three matches.

Superior opened the road show against Mission and got a quick singles win, 6-0, 6-1 to open the match. Number two single Taylor Awbery made it 2-0 with her 6-1, 6-2 win. McKenna Greuter kept things rolling with her 6-2, 6-3 win in the number three singles match, and Cami Quick, playing in the singles varsity lineup for the first time completed the Bobcats' singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 win.

"It was Cami's first time in the varsity lineup and she proved she belonged there," head coach Rick Berreth said.

In the doubles matches against Mission, Perri Jasper and Josie Crabb lost the first two games, but won the next twelve for a 6-2, 6-0 win. The Lady Cats number two doubles team, Olivia Greuter and Heimeich swept their Mission opponents 6-0, 6-0.

Those wins gave Superior a 6-0 team win.

Thursday the Lady Cats journeyed to Ronan where they overwhelmed the host team. Singles matches won by Lanie Crabb, Awbery and Quick, all by 6-0, 6-0 scores gave the Bobcats a 3-0 lead. Mekenna won her singles match 6-1, 6-2.

Both of the Lady Cats doubles teams also won their matches, completing their second 6-0 team victory of the week.

They took on Philipsburg Saturday, but the Lady Prospectors had only four girls, and one male player they added to what became a "mixer" instead of a dual match.

Superior won four matches and lost two in a jumbled pairing situation, with Lanie Crabb picking up a 6-3, 6-1 win in the number one singles, and Jasper and Jose Crabb holding on for a 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 doubles triumph.

Next on the schedule for the Lady Cats is a three team match, including Superior, Granite and Mission Saturday in Superior. Prior to that match, the Cats travel to Troy for a match with the Lady Trojans this Thursday afternoon.