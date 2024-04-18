Superbird Tequila teams up with the Rays and Rowdies for 2024 Season

TAMPA, FL (BLOOM) —As the baseball bats swing into the 2024 Major League Baseball season and soccer fans rally for the USL Championship, Superbird Tequila has unveiled a new partnership with both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Tampa Bay Rowdies. This collaboration introduces Superbird’s vibrant line of tequilas to sports fans at Tropicana Field and Al Lang Stadium, promising an enhanced gameday experience.

Tropicana Field now boasts two dedicated Superbird Tequila bars, strategically positioned behind the first base at the suite level and within the third base food hall. These spots are decked out with decor inspired by Ukrainian tattoo artist Oleg Romaniuk and offer Superbird’s three tequila expressions: Blanco, Reposado, and the fiery Fuego. Fans can enjoy these neat, on the rocks, or mixed into classic and inventive cocktails like Margaritas and Palomas.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the Superbird Fuego, a jalapeño-infused tequila that promises to add a kick to any beverage. This spicy variant is showcased in the Fuego y Frio drink, an exciting ‘fire and ice’ concoction available exclusively at Rays games.

Over at Al Lang Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Superbird Tequila is readily available at every bar, ensuring that soccer fans don’t miss out on the spirited action.

Bil Carter, Senior Brand Manager for Superbird, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “Superbird is all about capturing the essence of unforgettable experiences, making it a perfect fit for Tropicana Field and Al Lang Stadium.”

Superbird Tequila is also available at select retailers, bars, and restaurants throughout the Tampa Bay area. For more information on where to find Superbird or to learn more about the brand, visit their website at www.drinksuperbird.com or follow them on Instagram @drinksuperbird.

Follow me for more like this!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.