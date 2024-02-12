Super Bowl: How does overtime work under the new NFL rules?

The Super Bowl went to overtime for just the second time in the game's history on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to claim Super Bowl LVIII. The game was tied 19-19 at the end of regulation, thanks to a late field goal from Harrison Butker, which sent it into overtime. While that's incredibly rare on its own, the game was also the first under the NFL's new postseason overtime rules.

Under the new rules, both teams get at least one possession in overtime, regardless of whether the team that gets the ball first scores. If the score is still tied after each team gets the ball once, the next score wins. The only way the game would end after one possession is if the kicking team forces a safety on the initial possession.

Overtime Rules for #SBLVIII:@NFL postseason overtime rules were updated in 2022 to allow each team an opportunity to possess the ball.



Full rules available here: https://t.co/B4SCLVtNL2 pic.twitter.com/RpWtoNqlzb — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) February 12, 2024

This was just the second overtime in Super Bowl history and the first under the NFL's new rules. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 49ers won the coin toss and opted to receive and take the ball first. They made it down into the red zone, but their drive stalled, and they kicked a field goal. That put them up 22-19 and gave the ball to the Chiefs.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes then hit Mecole Hardman for a touchdown to grab the 25-22 win.

THE CHIEFS ARE BACK-TO-BACK SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/ZzfhTyUXg9 — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

That marked their second straight Super Bowl victory.

The NFL changed its postseason rules in March 2022 after complaints that came from the divisional round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs that year. The game went into overtime after the Chiefs scored with 13 seconds left , and then the Chiefs scored on their first drive in overtime without the Bills getting a possession.

Mahomes said after the game that, had they won the coin toss in overtime, they would have deferred.