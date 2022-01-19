Super Bowl betting: Rodgers, Mahomes, Brady, and Allen are clear MVP favorites

You can get long odds on anyone not named Allen, Brady, Mahomes, or Rodgers to win Super Bowl MVP.

The three star quarterbacks are the only players with odds better than +1000 at BetMGM to be named Super Bowl MVP on Feb. 13. Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to win the award at +400. That makes sense; the Packers are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes is second at +500. The Chiefs are the No. 2 favorite to win the Super Bowl behind the Packers and host Josh Allen and the Bills in what could be an epic divisional round game Sunday night. Allen is tied with Tom Brady at +600 to win MVP — the Bills and Buccaneers are tied as No. 3 favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Matthew Stafford is the No. 5 favorite to win Super Bowl MVP at +1000. The Rams play the Bucs on Sunday afternoon after each team easily won its wild card game.

The top eight favorites are all quarterbacks. The Titans’ Ryan Tannehill is at +1400 along with the 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo. The Bengals’ Joe Burrow is at +1800 — likely because the Bengals have the longest Super Bowl odds of any of the eight teams remaining in the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to be Super Bowl MVP. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

Who are the top non-QBs?

No non-quarterback is under +2000 to win Super Bowl MVP. The top player who doesn’t play quarterback in the odds is Titans RB Derrick Henry at +2000. The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year hasn’t played since Halloween when he injured his foot against the Indianapolis Colts. Henry is expected to play against the Bengals on Saturday, though it’s unclear what his workload will be in his first game in nearly three months.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp is at +3000 to win MVP along with 49ers WR Deebo Samuel. The two receivers have become focal points of their teams’ offenses; Kupp led the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns and Samuel has a catch and at least five carries in the 49ers last nine games.

Packers WR Davante Adams is at +4000, while Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is at +5000. The No. 2 running back on the board is the Packers’ Aaron Jones at +6600 while 49ers TE George Kittle and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce are also at those odds.

Story continues

QB Super Bowl MVP odds

Aaron Rodgers (+400)

Patrick Mahomes (+500)

Tom Brady (+600)

Josh Allen (+600)

Matthew Stafford (+1000)

Ryan Tannehill (+1400)

Jimmy Garoppolo (+1400)

Joe Burrow (+1800)

Non-QB Super Bowl MVP odds