Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs' questionable decision to kick field goal ends in disastrous doink

In the Super Bowl, one decision could be the difference between glory and defeat. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid's early decision to kick a field goal didn't come back to haunt him against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That choice came with 2:27 to go in the first quarter. With the Chiefs facing a fourth-and-3 on the 24-yard line, Reid opted to let kicker Harrison Butker attempt a field goal. If Butker made the kick, the Chiefs would have gone up 10-7.

Reid chose ... poorly. Butker's kick sailed left and collided with the upright to make a loud doink.

If you are an Eagles fan, that was one of the most satisfying sounds you've ever heard. If you are a Chiefs fan ... well, you probably didn't watch the play a second time.

The Eagles know a little something about field-goal doinks. The team was on the right end of one of the most famous doinks in NFL history. The Eagles beat the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round during the 2018 NFL season on Bears kicker Cody Parkey's double doink.

With the Bears trailing by a point, Mitchell Trubisky led the team on a last-minute drive to put the Bears in field-goal position. If Parkey made the kick, the Bears would have advanced to the divisional round.

That didn't happen. The Eagles advanced, though lost to the New Orleans Saints in the next game.

Butker and Reid made up for that early mistake in a major way. After a slow first half, the Chiefs scored 24 points in the second half to win Super Bowl LVII by a score of 38-35. Butker proved to be the difference, hitting a last-second field goal to give Kansas City the win.