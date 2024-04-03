Suns' lead assistant Kevin Young 'expected' candidate for Hornets head coaching position

Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young is once again linked to a job opening.

With Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford stepping down at the end of the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski posted that Young is an 'expected' candidate for the job along with Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Celtics assistant Charles Lee and Heat assistant Chris Quinn.

Fernandez and Young interviewed for the Phoenix position before Frank Vogel was hired to replace Monty Williams. The Suns later made Young the highest-paid assistant at more than $2 million a year.

Sources: Among the league’s assistant coaching candidates expected to be considered in the Charlotte process: Sacramento’s Jordi Fernandez, Boston’s Charles Lee, Miami’s Chris Quinn, Phoenix’s Kevin Young, and others. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2024

Phoenix Suns assistant coach Kevin Young against the Los Angeles Clippers during Game 5 of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center in Phoenix on April 25, 2023.

Young was linked to head coach vacancies in Utah, Houston and Milwaukee as he was a head coach in the G League. He joined the Suns in the 2020-21 season under Williams when they reached the finals, Young has been Devin Booker's player development coach.

He worked four games as head coach for Williams during Phoenix's historic 64-win season in 2021-22 while Williams was in the league's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Suns went 2-2 in those games.

