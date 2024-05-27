Suns hope to snag LeBron James this summer

Will LeBron James leave the Los Angeles Lakers this summer as a free agent? Most people feel it won’t happen, but anything is possible with him, and he ultimately has his own agenda when it comes to his basketball career.

James can decline the player option on his contract for the 2024-25 season and become a free agent this summer. There seems to be a general expectation that he will simply re-up with the Lakers, but if he or his camp asks them to do him a few favors, such as drafting his son Bronny or hiring JJ Redick as head coach, a departure could be possible.

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly looking to snag the elder James, and they may take the younger James in the first round of next month’s draft in order to entice his father to come to Arizona.

The Suns are hoping to pursue LeBron James this offseason, which is why Bronny James is a very serious draft option at No. 22 overall to potentially lure him in. Phoenix appears to believe they can convince LeBron to join forces with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal… pic.twitter.com/a2HxEA8q2F — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 26, 2024

Phoenix already has Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, giving it arguably the NBA’s most talented trio of stars. However, it was a festering disappointment this season, as it won just 49 regular-season games and got swept in the first round of the playoffs.

The younger James is expected to work out for only a few teams. However, the Suns are expected to be one of those squads.

Ultimately, it is very hard to imagine the elder James taking a veteran’s minimum contract to join the Suns, especially considering how much of a businessman he is and his stated desire to someday own an NBA expansion team.

