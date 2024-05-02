Sungjae Im withdraws before Round 1 of CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Sungjae Im withdrew prior to his opening round in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson because of illness, the PGA Tour announced Thursday morning.

Im was scheduled to be part of the marquee group that also included defending champion Jason Day and local favorite Jordan Spieth.

The 26-year-old South Korean won last week in his native country, defending his title at the KPGA Tour’s Woori Financial Group Championship.

Im was replaced in the field by S.Y. Noh. A year ago at this event, Noh opened in 60 at TPC Craig Ranch before tying for 74th.