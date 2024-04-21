Follow Sunday's Premier League games
There are four Premier League games on Sunday, and we will bring you every moment.
All times are in BST
Listen to BBC radio commentaries of all games and follow live text updates here
Arch Manning gave Texas football fans an enticing look at the future, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' Orange-White spring game.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
It's been a rough start to the season for Aaron Judge.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
The central question clouding Ryan Garcia's fight with Devin Haney is whether Garcia should really be put into a professional boxing match right now?
The Red Sox were already mourning the loss of Tim Wakefield from that 2004 team.
Clark's endorsement deal with Nike is set to dwarf her WNBA salary.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Everyone loves a good comeback story. The Yahoo Fantasy baseball crew reveals whom they think is about to set things right in 2024.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The Nuggets prevailed in Game 1 behind a complete team effort, while the Lakers got little help outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie shares a couple of pieces of strategy to help ensure a dominant end to Week 2 of the season.
The Lakers have now lost nine straight games to the Nuggets.
With just weeks left in the NBA regular season, finish the season strong with one of these six players who could boost your lineup.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.