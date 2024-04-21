Advertisement

Follow Sunday's Premier League games

Sunday's Premier League fixtures: Everton v Nottingham Forest (13:30), Aston Villa v Bournemouth, Crystal Palace v West Ham (both 15:00), Fulham v Liverpool (16:30)
There are four Premier League games on Sunday, and we will bring you every moment.

All times are in BST

Listen to BBC radio commentaries of all games and follow live text updates here

