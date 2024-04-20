Sunday's gossip: Silva, Palmer, Griezmann, Gimenez, Olmo, Zirkzee, De Jong

[Getty Images]

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Manchester City's 29-year-old Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. (Star)

Barcelona are set to rival Real, with the club's president Joan Laporta making Silva a top target. (Sport - in Spanish)

West Ham had a deal agreed to sign England forward Cole Palmer, 21, from Manchester City before Chelsea went in for him last summer. (Sun)

Atletico Madrid will renew the contract of France forward Antoine Griezmann, 33, with his current deal due to run out in 2026. (Rudy Galetti)

Arsenal, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are vying to sign Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez, 23, who is ready to leave Dutch side Feyenoord. (Record - in Spanish)

Barcelona are desperate to bring back former academy player Dani Olmo, 25, from RB Leipzig. The Spain forward has a 60m euro (£51.7m) release clause in his contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

Borussia Dortmund are in "active talks" to renew the contract of Germany centre-back Mats Hummels, who turns 36 in December. (Fabrizio Romano)

Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray are planning to make a move for Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, in the summer. (Fotomac)

Manchester United and Arsenal are set to rival AC Milan for the signing of 22-year-old Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. (Gazzetta - in Italian)

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has decided to leave the club this summer with the 34-year-old eyeing a move to Major League Soccer. (Marca - in Spanish)

Manchester United, Juventus and Inter Milan are also potential destinations for the Real Madrid captain. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho is set to stay and fight for his place at Liverpool next season under the club's new manager, despite interest from Hull City where the 21-year-old is currently on loan. (Football Insider)

PSG are set to abandon their interest in signing Barcelona's 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong amid Financial Fair Play concerns. (Sport - in Spanish)