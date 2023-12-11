Sunday Night Football: Dak Prescott, Cowboys roll over Eagles for dominant win in NFC East battle

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys had no issue shutting down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Sunday night. (AP/Tony Gutierrez)

The Dallas Cowboys have been waiting for this rematch against Philadelphia Eagles for over a month. Ever since they lost 28-23 in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field, Dallas has seemingly been seething.

The Cowboys certainly made up for that loss on Sunday night.

Prescott and the Cowboys flew to a dominant 33-13 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, handing the Eagles their third loss of the season. The two teams are now tied for the lead in the NFC East, and both are very much in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Cowboys flew ahead to a 24-6 lead at halftime. Dak Prescott racked up 168 total yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and hit both CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in the end zone. The Cowboys defense held Philadelphia to just a pair of field goals.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey remained perfect on the season, too. He hit a wild 60-yarder in the first half, and then backed it up with a 59-yard kick in the second half. He's now the first kicker in league history to have two field goals of at least 59 yards or longer in the same game.

Philadelphia finally found the end zone in the second half after Prescott fumbled in the backfield and Jalen Carter ran it back 42 yards. That, however, was it. The Eagles fumbled the ball away three times, and the Cowboys simply held onto their lead in the second half to grab the 20-point win.

Jalen Hurts went 18-of-27 for 197 yards for the Eagles in the loss. D'Andre Swift had 39 rushing yards on 11 carries, and A.J. Brown had 94 yards on nine grabs.

Prescott went 24-of-39 for 271 yards with two touchdowns for the Cowboys. Tony Pollard had 59 rushing yards on 16 carries, and tight end Jake Ferguson had 72 yards on five grabs.

Though the Eagles have the advantage down the stretch in the NFC East, and the Cowboys remaining schedule is significantly harder, the Cowboys have more than proven they can hang with the best teams in the NFC.

