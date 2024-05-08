Sun trade for 'elite rebounder' Queen Egbo

May 7—MOHEGAN — The Connecticut Sun roster is slowly being pared to what it will look like on opening day, a 12-player limit for WNBA teams which Connecticut will likely trim to 11 in order to stay under the salary cap.

But along the way, the Sun identified a need: more rebounding.

And so Tuesday, Connecticut added to its training camp, trading for Washington's Queen Egbo, a 6-foot-4 forward/center and former national champion at Baylor. The Sun traded the rights to 6-10 center Bernadett Hatar — who was not in training camp — and a 2025 second-round draft pick in exchange for Egbo.

Sun coach Stephanie White called Egbo an "elite rebounder" on Tuesday, the phrase that Mystic general manager Mike Thibault used when Washington acquired Egbo a year ago from Indiana.

"I think the thinking was we still feel like we need more rebounding and defensive presence," White said. "She's somebody who is an elite rebounder. It's one of her strengths so bringing in someone who can do that and be active, who can give us a little different look at that position with her length ...

"She stepped in a year ago with Washington and was terrific on the defensive end and rebounding the basketball and that's what we're going to need."

Egbo, drafted 10th overall by Indiana in 2022, when she was named to the All-Rookie Team, has averaged 5.2 rebounds per game in the WNBA. At Baylor, she averaged a career-high 8.6 rebounds per game as a junior and 7.0 per game in her career.

Also with Baylor, she was a three-time top-10 selection for the Lisa Leslie Award which goes to the top center in the nation and helped the Bears to the 2019 national championship. Sun teammate DiJonai Carrington played alongside Egbo during the 2020-21 season.

The Sun were undermanned in the post last year after starting center Brionna Jones ruptured her Achilles 13 games into the season. That gave veteran DeWanna Bonner, traditionally a wing, more responsibility in the post.

Jones is back in camp but taking things slowing to start, White said. Also, White said that Egbo is a different body type and a different kind of rebounder than either Jones or UConn grad Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

"I think the biggest thing is as we really evaluated where we were and evaluating through the course of practice some of the areas here we still feel like are 'weaknesses,' rebounding is one of them," White said.

"We've got to address that with someone who has a nose for the ball and who can go get the boards, but who also gives us length and size and toughness in that position. ... At the end of the day, some of the things she does that you can't teach are what we need."

The Sun are preparing for a preseason game at 7 p.m. Thursday against the New York Liberty at Mohegan Sun Arena before opening the regular-season at home Tuesday against the Indiana Fever.

