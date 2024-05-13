Sun start season at home against the Fever

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Sun -5.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun start the season at home against the Indiana Fever.

Connecticut finished 27-13 overall and 14-6 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Sun averaged 82.7 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point distance last season.

Indiana went 13-27 overall last season while going 5-15 in Eastern Conference action. The Fever averaged 81.0 points per game last season, 36.9 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.