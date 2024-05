Sun-Star’s Best: Stone Ridge Christian’s Cali Cole wins Prep of the Week poll

Stone Ridge Christian High softball star Cali Cole had a big week at the plate for the Knights.

Cole went 7 for 9 with a grand slam, four doubles and eight RBIs.

Cole won the Merced Sun-Star Prep Athlete of the Week Poll.

Cole received 36% of the votes to win the honor.

Livingston baseball player Sebastian Casanova finished second with 31% of the votes.