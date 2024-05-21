Sun star Alyssa Thomas wins WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Connecticut Sun are off to a great start in the 2024 WNBA season, and their best player is leading the way.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging a near triple-double through three games. She averaged 16.7 points per game along with a team-leading 11.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest last week.

Her stellar performance was recognized by the league Tuesday when it announced she had been selected as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week winner.

Alyssa Thomas averaged a near triple-double and led the Connecticut Sun to a 2-0 record en route to earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honors.#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/WWabinUZv3 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 21, 2024

This is the 10th time Thomas has won the Player of the Week award in her career. She won it three times last season en route to finishing second in league MVP voting.

The Sun (3-0) are one of four undefeated teams after the first week of the season. Two of their first three wins came against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Thomas tallied 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in Connecticut's win over the Fever on Monday night, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record such a stat line in one game.

Connecticut's next game is Thursday against the Minnesota Lynx at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.