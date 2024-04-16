Sun select Leila Lacan with 10th pick in 2024 WNBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With the 10th pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Connecticut Sun selected point guard Leila Lacan out of France.

Lacan, 19, spent the 2023-24 season with Angers in France's LFB (Ligue Féminine de Basketball). She averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.9 steals through 24 games played.

Lacan was a standout performer in the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup. The 5-foot-11 floor general averaged 17.1 points per game in the event to help France earn a bronze medal in the event.

Connecticut went on to select center Taiyanna Jackson (Kansas) with the 19th pick, guard Helena Pueryo (Arizona) with the 22nd pick, and guard Abbey Hsu (Columbia) with the 34th.

The Sun will tip off their regular season on Tuesday, May 14 against the Indiana Fever, who selected Iowa star Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick.