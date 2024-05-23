Summer break is here, but Boise State’s sports teams are still adding players

Davon Banks had two tackles and four pass breakups for the University of Washington in a 56-19 win over Boise State on Sept. 2, 2023.

Now the 5-foot-11, 184-pound cornerback is changing allegiances.

Banks, who had entered the transfer portal, announced his commitment to the Broncos on social media on Wednesday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The San Jacinto, California, product missed the majority of the 2023 season with an upper-body injury he sustained in the Huskies’ game against Tulsa. He played in nine games in 2022, including one start, totaling 17 tackles, two pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.

Banks originally joined the Huskies in June of 2021, playing in four games that year to preserve his eligibility.

Coming out of high school, Banks was a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He played cornerback, safety, wide receiver and kick returner at San Jacinto High, earning Mountain Pass League MVP as a senior. He also was a standout in track and field.

Banks is the latest addition to the Broncos’ 2024 transfer class, which includes quarterback Malachi Nelson (USC), cornerback Jeremiah Earby (Cal), wide receiver Cam Camper (Indiana), defensive end Tavion Woodard (Ball State), offensive tackle Jake Steele (San Jose State), kicker/punter Jarrett Reeser (San Diego State), tight end Mitchell Bothwell (Villanova) and tight end Connor Gilbreath (LSU).

Men’s basketball: Broncos pick up freshman center

Ethan Lathan, a center from Rockford, Illinois, signed a national letter of intent to compete for the Boise State men’s basketball team beginning with the 2024-25 season.

Lathan attended AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) and Link Year Academy (Branson, Mo.). He is a three-star prospect, according to 247sports. The 6-foot-10, 190-pound center also had offers from Arkansas State, Dayton, Georgia Tech, Loyola, LSU, Manhattan, Missouri State, Old Dominion, UAB and Virginia Tech.

Lathan joins guards Julian Bowie (Pocatello) and Pearson Carmichael (Bend, Ore.) as part of Boise State’s incoming freshmen class. The Broncos also added transfers Alvaro Cardenas (San Jose State), Javan Buchanan (Indiana Wesleyan) and Dylan Anderson (Arizona).