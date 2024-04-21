Stream trout opener set for April 27

Apr. 20—The Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife plans to stock nearly 63,000 rainbow and brown trout across the state this spring in preparation for inland trout fishing season, which, for inland streams, opens Saturday, April 27.

Thirty-five bodies of water across 21 counties are anticipated to receive fish before and after opening day.

Most of the lake stockings of rainbow trout were done last month, starting the week of March 11. Anglers don't have to wait to fish for the stocked trout, as trout fishing on inland lakes is open year-round.

For streams, more than 23,000 rainbow trout are expected to be stocked in the days leading up to opening day. Several sites will get additional rainbow trout stockings until Memorial Day weekend.

In addition to the rainbow trout stockings, 10 bodies of water will receive brown trout stockings in May.

To find a stocked stream near you, see this year's trout stocking plan at: on.IN.gov/fish-stocking.

Trout will bite on a variety of artificial baits such as spinners and flies, but natural baits such as worms and bee moths tend to be the most popular.

The bag limit for trout in inland waters other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries is five per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of an angler's catch may be a brown trout. There is no size limit for trout on inland lakes except for harvested brown trout caught below the Brookville Lake tailwater or from Oliver, Olin, or Martin lakes, which must be 18 inches or larger.

To fish for trout, anglers age 18 and older must have an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp. To purchase yours, visit on.IN.gov/INHuntFish.

'till next time,

Jack

Readers can contact Jack Spaulding by writing to this publication or e-mail Jack at jackspaulding1971@outlook.com.