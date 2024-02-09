Stockton-area Top 10 girls basketball Final power rankings

The last few days of the regular high school girls basketball season are trickling in for teams in San Joaquin County.

The 2023-24 season has been filled with glorious wins and heartbreaking losses for teams across the 209 but these 10 teams stood out among the rest. They are playoff-caliber teams who have secured league championships thanks to their star players and relentless pursuit of winning.

Here is a breakdown of the Record’s Week 11 girls basketball power rankings — the final installment of power rankings of the 2023-24 season.

St. Mary's girls basketball team cheer and shout “SWOOSH” as their teammate scores during the MLK Showcase Tournament at St. Marys High School in Stockton, CA. on Jan. 13, 2024.

1. St. Mary’s (20-5) 40 points

Next game: at Lincoln on Feb. 8

Since the start of the Record’s power rankings, St. Mary’s has been the team to beat. The Rams enter the final week of the regular season ranked No. 2 in the Sac-Joaquin Section just behind Folsom. They picked up wins over Manteca and Oakland Tech since the last week’s rankings.

The only game left on St. Mary’s schedule is crosstown rival Lincoln, also highly ranked in the SJS. Last time these foes faced off, the Rams beat the Trojans 59-35 with senior Jordan Lee leading them offensively. This go-round they’ll be in Trojan territory up against a vengeful Lincoln squad.

2. Lincoln (19-5) 36 points

Next game: vs. St. Mary’s on Feb. 8

The Tri-City Athletic League is still up for grabs for No. 7 ranked Lincoln. If the Trojans can pull off a big upset over St. Mary’s on Feb. 8 then they would tie for the league title with the Rams. They are fresh off of a 52-24 victory over Tracy on Feb. 3 putting their overall record to 19-5.

Seniors Amya Vangkham-Griffin and Brelynn Brice have played a key role in this year’s success and they are hoping to go out with a bang. Defensively, containing St. Mary’s Lee will be the biggest task. On the other side of the ball, scoring is a must as going bucket for bucket with the Rams can be dangerous.

East Union's Nylah Dyson, left, drives on Manteca's Michailla Springs during a girls varsity basketball game at Manteca High on Jan. 11, 2024. East Union won 55-44.

3. Manteca (22-5) 29 points

Next game: Pending playoff seeding

The Buffaloes ended the regular season on a sour note losing to crosstown rival Sierra on Feb. 6. They went into overtime with the Timberwolves and just didn’t have enough left in the gas tank to fend off junior Taylor Zalunardo. She led Sierra to a 58-53 victory thrashing Manteca’s shot at having the Valley Oak League championship to itself.

Manteca will share the VOL title with East Union as both teams end with an 8-2 league record. The Buffaloes are looking to recover before their upcoming SJS Division 3 playoff berth. Last season they competed in the Division 2 bracket and made it to the quarterfinals.

4. East Union (22-5) 29 points

Next game: Pending playoff seeding

The Lancers were relieved to see rival Manteca upset by Sierra earning them a claim to the VOL championship. They ended their season picking up wins against Oakdale and Kimball. Against the Mustangs, sophomore Nylah Dyson dropped 21 points, 18 of those points coming from beyond the arch.

In between those two victories, East Union was gobsmacked by Central Catholic on Feb. 1. The Raiders were 0-9 in VOL play but that changed when they upset the Lancers, 53-50. Luckily for them, the loss didn’t hurt their league standings or ranking in the SJS Division 3.

Lincoln's Touraya Blakey, right, drives to the hoop past Lodi's Zoe Aitken during a girls varsity basketball game at Lincoln High in Stockton on Jan. 25, 2024.

5. Escalon (23-2) 25 points

Next game: at Hilmar on Feb. 9

Escalon could possibly tie for the Trans Valley League championship if it beats Hilmar on Feb. 9. The Cougars hold a 9-2 league record and are just a game behind first-place Hughson. They beat the Huskies, 43-36 in their season finale on Feb. 6. Senior Sammy Lang and freshman Arianna Velasco were the driving forces to the win.

Lang scored a team-high 13 points and snagged seven steals. Velasco added 11 points and finished with a team-high six rebounds. They will look to lead Escalon to a homecoming victory over the Yellowjackets to secure a claim on the TVL title.

More: Check out the Top 10 SJ County girls basketball teams at Week 10

6. Lodi (15-10) 19 points

Next game: vs. Tokay on Feb. 9

With a 5-2 TCAL record, Lodi has the final qualifying spot for the SJS playoff from the league. Even if the Flames lose against Tokay on Feb. 9 they’ll still be looking at a third-place finish in league and a Division 1 playoff berth. The last time they played their crosstown rivals they held the Tigers to just 20 points.

Lodi is also heading into the rematch with some momentum after beating Kimball and Tracy since the last power rankings. The Flames beat Kimball 62-50 and then took down the Bulldogs for a 37-26 win.

Stagg's Jameelah Pharms, right, attempts to steal the ball from McNair's Aliyah Santos during a SJAA girls varsity basketball game against Stagg at McNair High in Stockton on Feb 1. 2024.

7. Stagg (17-9) 14 points

Next game: Pending playoff seeding

No one could touch the Delta Queens this season in San Joaquin Athletic Association play. They closed out the year with a perfect 14-0 record beating Chavez 44-40 during senior night on Feb. 7. Senior Jameelah Pharms led them offensively scoring a team-high 18 points. Defensively, junior Destiney Martinez was the key finishing the night with seven steals.

Stagg will head into the SJS Division 1 playoffs as SJAA champions and is looking for a deeper postseason run than last year. The Delta Queens lost to Davis last season during the play-in round just five points away from making it to the first round.

8. Mountain House (18-8) 9 points

Next game: at Ceres on Feb. 8

After finishing second in the Western Athletic Conference last season, Mountain House was able to redeem itself this year. The Mustangs finished WAC play as league champions with a perfect 13-0 record. Junior Jariah Indalecio was the spearhead in their stellar season.

The 5-foot-10 shooting guard is averaging 16 points and close to eight boards per game leading her team in both stats. She is also an asset defensively, leading Mountain House in blocks per game. She and the Mustangs will prepare for a SJS Division 1 playoff berth.

More: Here are the SJ County football players who signed on National Signing Day

9. Kimball (16-9) 15 points

Next game: vs. Alameda on Feb. 9

Despite ending VOL play with a 62-45 loss to East Union on Feb. 6, the Jaguars are looking for one more tune-up before the playoffs. They will host Alameda on Feb. 9 a team that holds a 17-7 overall record.

In last year’s playoffs, Kimball made a deep SJS Division 3 playoff run making it all the way to the semifinals. The Jaguars also had a solid outing in the CIF State Girls Basketball Division IV bracket advancing to the second round. With sophomore guard Emma Coronado leading them this season they’ll be looking for another solid playoff run.

McNair's Kalysa Phanhsavang shoots a 3-pointer over Stagg's Janae Moreno during a SJAA girls varsity basketball game against Stagg at McNair High in Stockton on Feb 1. 2024.

10. McNair (15-11) 1 point

Next game: Pending playoff seeding

McNair makes its first power ranking as it secured second place in the SJAA with an 8-2 league record. The Eagles closed out the regular season picking up wins over Chavez and Bear Creek. Leading them against the Titans was junior Kalysa Phanhsavang. She scored a team-high 27 points while grabbing seven rebounds.

Phanhsavang will be the player to watch for McNair as it prepares for an upcoming SJS Division 1 playoff berth. She is currently averaging 19.3 points per game and is also leading the Eagles in assists per game (6.6).

On-the-bubble teams: Lathrop, Sierra, Ripon Christian

More: Grit and determination: Alyssa Polk named Record's Fan Fave Girls Soccer Player of Year

Record reporter Shannon Belt covers sports. She can be reached at sbelt@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ShannonBelt3. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Check out the Final Top 10 SJ County girls basketball power rankings