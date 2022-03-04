‘We’re still on the honeymoon’: Fred Couples got married again, this time in golf attire

Fred Couples and his new wife, Suzanne, said “I do,” on 2-22-22.

The 15-time winner on the PGA Tour and 1992 Masters champion recently remarried the week of the PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic, and judging by the wedding photo, Boom Boom looked like he was ready to walk straight from the ceremony to the first tee for a quick round.

“Suzanne invited a small amount and I invited a small amount and we had a great celebration,” Couples said of the ceremony. “It’s been nine days now so we’re still on the honeymoon.”

Couples has 13 wins on the senior circuit – most recently in 2017 at the American Family Insurance Championship – as well as two senior majors, the 2011 Constellation Energy Senior Players and the 2012 Senior Open Championship. The 62-year-old is in the field for the Hoag Classic this week and is grouped with last week’s champion Miguel Angel Jiménez and Jim Furyk to start the week.