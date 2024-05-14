'I still believe I can deliver at a good level' - Shinnie

Livingston midfielder Andrew Shinnie says he still has "a lot to give" whether it is at Livingston or elsewhere.

The 34-year-old's contract in West Lothian expires this summer, and he admits his future is up in the air following the club's relegation to the Championship.

“I’m out of contract here, I haven’t really spoken to the manager but I feel fit and strong," Shinnie said.

“I have played more games this season than I have since I came to the club and played quite well.

“Whether it is here or somewhere else, another opportunity, I will keep myself fit and I am ready and I still believe I can deliver at a good level.

“You get all your stats and I know from distance covered and things like that I am always one of the higher ones in training or matches, I dedicate myself and keep myself fit.

“It was a decent finish the other day so I still believe I have a lot to give and I will see where it takes me.

“Obviously you are free to chat to other clubs if needs be so you just assess all your options and see what’s next. There has been a bit of interest.

“I will take my time to make a decision and see where my career goes next. I will give my all no matter what club I am at.”