Steve Smith Sr. had a great player comparison for Patriots WR Ja’Lynn Polk

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. had an interesting comparison for New England Patriots rookie wideout Ja’Lynn Polk. Smith compared Polk to former Cincinnatti Bengals great T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

Houshmandzadeh recorded 7,237 yards and 44 touchdowns over the course of his career. He spent eight years with the Bengals and a year each with the Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks. He played his final game in 2011 with the Raiders.

Smith sees similarities in Polk due to the way he moves and his ability to make plays after the catch.

“He’s not fast. He’s not slow. He can play football,” said Smith. “…He’s not going to outrun many people, but he’s strong at the point of attack. He’s strong with the ball in his hands. That’s what gives him that advantage. Eye and hand coordination cannot be taught. Ja’Lynn Polk’s ability to adjust to the football is excellent.”

This would certainly be the best-case scenario for the Patriots, as Houshmandzadeh was a dynamic wide receiver for the Bengals for many seasons. Time will tell if the same will be said about Polk.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire