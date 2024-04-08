Steve Kerr reveals a potential new role for Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga returned to the Golden State Warriors rotation on Sunday (April 7). He had missed the past six games due to a knee injury. In his absence, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis have developed a fearsome defensive partnership. As such, Kuminga found himself working with the second unit.

When speaking to the media following the Warriors’ latest win, Steve Kerr noted that Kuminga will likely have a different role within the rotation moving forward as the Warriors look to utilize his athleticism and rim pressure off the bench.

“JK did a great job tonight,” Kerr said. “He looked bouncy and strong. I watched him work out yesterday, he got a great workout in. The decision to start Brandin was based on combinations with Steph out. We want to keep starting Draymond and Trayce for defensive reasons…Bringing Jonathan off the bench and watching him run the floor and attack the rim. That’s a great dynamic to have off the bench…If JK’s coming off the bench and he plays the way he did tonight, great. We’ll figure it out.”

Kuminga has enjoyed a strong season with the Warriors. He’s started 44 of his 71 games this season. He has proven himself to be a potential All-Star of the future. His athleticism has also ensured Golden State has the option for a more direct style of play.

Regardless of whether Kuminga comes off the bench or is part of the starting unit, he will undoubtedly have a significant role to play in Golden State’s chances of success in the coming weeks. His two-way play will be key to Golden State’s perimeter and wing defense, as will his ability to bully his way to the rim. Kuminga has proven he is ready to handle whatever task is thrown his way.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire