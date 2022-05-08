Steve Kerr not ruling out starting Otto Porter against Grizzlies

CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr says it’s “conceivable” that Otto Porter Jr. could earn a start in this series. He was +30 in Game 3.

Source: Twitter @CjHolmes22

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Otto Porter Jr. the next Warriors player to express apathy about the Grizzlies’ accusations pic.twitter.com/PfbQMbenac – 4:17 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Steve Kerr on Sulipeck: “Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond in 2022? Not the slightest bit. This is America.” Also: “I got off Twitter a year ago and it’s been blissful and I highly recommend it.” – 4:10 PM

Steve Kerr on the play: “There’s nothing to comment on.” – 4:05 PM

Steve Kerr says it’s “conceivable” that Otto Porter Jr. could earn a start in this series. He was +30 in Game 3. – 4:03 PM

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said this is a classic “they want what we’ve had” series between a young team and veteran team, thus bringing about all the weirdness – 4:01 PM

Steve Kerr after watching the Jordan Poole and Ja Morant incident.

“I watched the play. There is nothing to comment on.” – 3:57 PM

Steve Kerr with basically a long no comment on the Jordan Poole, Ja Morant play pic.twitter.com/MM0kXLUyuI – 3:54 PM

Steve Kerr on the Morant-Poole play: “I don’t have a take. Nothing to really comment on.” – 3:54 PM

Steve Kerr on the play where Taylor Jenkins referenced Jordan Poole yanking Ja Morant’s knee:

“I don’t have a take. Nothing to comment on.” – 3:53 PM

“I watched the play. There’s nothing to comment on,” Steve Kerr says of the Jordan Poole/Ja Morant play. – 3:53 PM

Steve Kerr when asked about his take on the Poole/Morant play a day after: “I don’t have a take. Nothing to comment on.” – 3:52 PM

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole/Ja Morant: “I don’t have a take. There’s nothing to comment on.” – 3:52 PM

After Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul on Gary Payton II, Steve Kerr said that Brooks “broke the code.”

Now, after Ja Morant injured his knee in Game 3, he suggested that Jordan Poole did the same in a tweet.

See what both teams said about the incident here: basketballnews.com/stories/did-jo… – 3:18 PM

Steve Kerr on whether Jordan Poole grabbed Ja Morant’s knee and yanked it: “I didn’t notice. I didn’t notice the play.” – 11:28 PM

Steve Kerr said he wasn’t aware of when Ja Morant got hurt. – 11:27 PM

Steve Kerr says he didn’t notice Jordan Poole yank Ja Morant’s knee. – 11:26 PM

Steve Kerr said he didn’t see the play leading up to Ja Morant hurting his knee – 11:25 PM

Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: “He got better shots. We got better shots.” – 11:23 PM

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga’s start pic.twitter.com/R4UzSViYnw – 11:20 PM

Steve Kerr isn’t going to leave his starters in longer than needed. – 10:54 PM

How essential is Otto Porter? The Warriors are a plus-30 in his 24 minutes tonight. He just does all the little things that make Golden State hum. – 10:52 PM

Otto Porter should get fined for jumping at Anderson’s pump fake and giving up a huge dunk. – 10:33 PM

Otto Porter: +28 in 18 minutes. And likely played himself into the starting line-up. – 10:08 PM

That’s a quick 8-0 run out of the locker room from the Warriors. A couple Klay Thompson jumpers. Otto Porter is now +24 in 16 minutes, a +43 in 60 minutes this series. – 9:59 PM

Otto Porter starts the second half instead of Jonathan Kuminga. Given how impressive Porter was in that first half, I can’t say I’m surprised. – 9:56 PM

Otto Porter Jr. starting the second half in place of Jonathan Kuminga. Porter just had his best half of the playoffs. – 9:55 PM

Is Otto Porter is the new Iguodala? – 9:45 PM

Otto Porter Jr. has been arguably the best player on the floor tonight. Feels like a good to re-plug my feature on him from Thursday: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:33 PM

Otto Porter +24

Jordan Poole +21 – 9:32 PM

If Otto Porter plays the way he did early in the season, the Warriors are going to be very hard to beat. – 9:23 PM

Otto Porter Jr drains his first 3 in 7 years. Top of the circle. All net.

Look out – 9:23 PM

Otto Porter Jr. has been that dude tonight. 3-3 from the field and he’s been everywhere defensively. – 9:22 PM

Otto Porter is a +16 already tonight. He was a +17 in Game 2. He’s 2 of 15 from 3 in the playoffs, but remains a steady part of the rotation for several reasons. Rebounding loudest among them. He has 20 rebounds the first 10 quarters of this series. – 9:18 PM

Otto Porter Jr. is such an essential glue guy. Does all the little things to keep the Warriors humming. Has the best plus-minus on the team this postseason behind Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. – 9:17 PM

Otto Porter has been great all postseason even without hitting open looks. If he can get that part of his game back on track, it’d be invaluable. – 9:17 PM

Otto Porter really is a Wilt Chamberlain descendant lol – 9:16 PM

Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr. are the first players off the bench for the Warriors. They’re out there with Curry, Wiggins and Green. – 8:55 PM

While Steve Kerr talked to the starters during timeout, Andre Iguodala demonstrated some defensive stance moves to some of the reserves on the bench. – 8:52 PM

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson, who has shot 11 of 38 and 5 of 22 from 3 so far vs Memphis: “Klay has been in a little bit of a rush. I think he’s trying too hard to get himself going and he just needs to be a little more patient.” – 7:45 PM

Bill Walton’s question to Steve Kerr in the pregame availability:

“How can you get Steph Curry more half-court shots?” – 6:51 PM

Bill Walton here for Steve Kerr’s pre-game presser and asked what it will take for Steph Curry to get more half-court shots. – 6:51 PM

Grizzlies center Steven Adams will be back in the lineup tonight. Here’s Steve Kerr on how the Warriors plan to adjust: pic.twitter.com/dZUEnysamy – 6:51 PM

Steve Kerr on Steven Adams being back and preparing for him:

“It’s been a topic of discussion in our coaches meetings. If they start him, we’ve planned for that.”

He said it doesn’t change their starting lineup. Just changes who matches up against who. – 6:50 PM

