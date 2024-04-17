Steve Kerr expecting Warriors to make changes in offseason

The Golden State Warriors season is over. They fell to the Sacramento Kings in the first game of the play-in tournament on Tuesday. A season of inconsistency cost the franchise an opportunity to contend for a championship despite adding veteran ball-handler Chris Paul last summer.

When speaking to the media following Golden State’s loss, Steve Kerr admitted he’s expecting changes to be made during the summer. The Warriors need to tweak their roster construction if they plan to challenge for a championship next season.

“We’ve been really blessed here with amazing players, multiple championships and finals appearances,” Kerr said. “The highest of highs. And this is the flip side. This is life. This is how it works. You don’t get to stay on top forever. So, what happens this summer and going into next year, we’ll worry about that later. … Our guys have been fighting for so long. They’re incredible competitors and warriors and I’m so proud of them. But we’ve got an offseason where we’ve got a lot to think about, for sure.”

A bright spot from the Warriors season has been the emergence of a young core. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis impressed, with each player fighting for a spot in the starting lineup. The emergence of those players will certainly raise bigger questions regarding the direction of the Warriors’ veteran core.

"You don't get to stay on top forever." Kerr shares a candid response to the Warriors' season-ending loss to the Kings pic.twitter.com/uS9bGhLPcL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 17, 2024

Golden State will likely tweak its roster ahead of next season as it looks to put Steph Curry back in a position to challenge for another championship. Whether those changes include parting ways with Klay Thompson and Chris Paul remain to be seen.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire