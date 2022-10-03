Steve Kerr changing Warriors' practice routine as he evolves as coach

Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season.

Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale.

When the Warriors coach took over in 2014, he saw the landscape of the NBA, which was running a pick-and-roll offense, and opted to shift away from what the rest of the league was doing.

Leaning on his experience as a player during his time with the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs, along with his management experience with the Phoenix Suns, Kerr knows he must stay updated on what's going on around the NBA.

"You constantly have to be looking forward and staying up to date on what people are doing," Kerr said on the latest episode of "Dubs Talk" in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke. "We have a really good young staff. We have a great collaboration. I'm taking ideas from everybody all the time."

One of Kerr's changes for Golden State after winning the 2022 NBA Finals is to allow his coaching staff to mix up practices, especially with the departure of assistant coach Mike Brown, who left to become the next Sacramento Kings head coach.

Kerr is allowing other assistants to put their fingerprints on how they prepare for games in the upcoming season.

"So this year, what's really different is our practice routine we've got with Mike Brown moving on to Sacramento, Kenny Atkinson and Jama [Mahlalela] kind of moving up the ladder, there's a little different feel," Kerr added. "Some of the drill work is different, and I think the players like it. It's just you can't just do the same thing over and over again. And so I think constantly trying to evolve from year to year is important, and it's something I always try to keep in mind."

The Warriors will begin to see if these new practice methods can translate to wins on the court when the 2022-23 season tips off Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.

