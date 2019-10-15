Steelers lose standout DL Stephon Tuitt for season with torn pectoral

The 2-4 Pittsburgh Steelers’ path to an improbable playoff berth just got a bit harder.

Defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt, one of the team’s best players this season, is out for the season after tearing a pectoral muscle in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

The @Steelers outstanding DL Stephon Tuitt did tear pectoral and will need surgery, out for year, per sources. No longer a “fear” but reality. Another huge setback for team. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 14, 2019

Tuitt exited in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and did not return.

Losing Tuitt is a tough blow for the Steelers defense. In five games before the Chargers game he had to exit early, the 303-pounder posted 22 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six QB hits and 3.5 sacks. A second-rounder out of Notre Dame in 2014, Tuitt was well on pace for a career season.

10th-year pro Tyson Alualu is the next man up behind Tuitt.

Stephon Tuitt was a big part of the Steelers defense this year. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Steelers bet big on their chances now and going forward without the injured Ben Roethlisberger, trading a first-round pick with top-10 potential for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and proceeding forward with Mason Rudolph, currently out with a concussion. Making the playoffs — which would probably require going at least 7-3 to close the season — and preventing a costly season for Pittsburgh could be tough without Tuitt’s presence on the interior defensive line.

