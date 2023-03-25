Stephen A. Smith wants to see Ezekiel Elliott on the Bengals

Count ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith among those who want to see the Cincinnati Bengals add former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

In the wake of the Bengals popping up on a list of three teams Elliott wants to sign with, Smith hopped on ESPN and said the Bengals make the most sense.

“The 29th rushing attack last season…If you’re Ezekiel Elliott you want to go some place where they got an elite passing attack and they definitely need some help at the running back spot…You got Joe Burrow throwing that football. You got Ja’Marr Chase catching it. Oh and Tee Higgins. And Tyler Boyd. Excuse me.”

On paper, Elliott makes sense in a Samaje Perine-style role where he’s featured as an occasional runner and primarily relied on for his pass-blocking skills, where he ranks among the league’s best. Whether the Bengals would keep both Elliott and Joe Mixon is impossible to say, though.

Elliott’s preferred jersey number with his next team is available on the Bengals. Head coach Zac Taylor, though, seemed surprised when asked about the rumors.

More Latest News!

ESPN says Bengals could be 'looming large' in the Ezekiel Elliott market Will Ohio State and Cowboys connections push Ezekiel Elliott to Bengals? Samaje Perine explains choosing Broncos over Bengals in free agency

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire