Stephen F. Austin State University names new athletic director

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University appointed a new director of athletics on Thursday who will officially join the department on May 15.

Michael McBroom, courtesy of Stephen F. Austin Athletics.

According to a release, Michael McBroom, who is currently the director of athletics at West Texas A&M University, was appointed to serve by the interim SFA president, Gina Oglesbee.

“We are excited about the future of Lumberjack athletics under McBroom’s leadership,” Oglesbee said. “His proven ability to build championship-worthy programs — both on the playing surfaces and in the classroom — aptly matches the goals of SFA Athletics and the university.”

McBroom, a Southern Methodist University graduate, will be joining SFA with 25 years of athletics administrator experience and 18 of those as athletics director.

“This is a dynamic time in college athletics, and our job is to set the stage so that we can achieve an unprecedented level of success across the board,” McBroom said. “SFA is going to carve out a niche that results in record numbers of championships, graduates and support for all teams and all student-athletes. My family and I can’t wait to get to Nacogdoches and start this exciting new chapter.”

