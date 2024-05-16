Stephen F. Austin State University welcomes new athletic director

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University faculty and staff gave a warm welcome to the new athletic director, Michael McBroom, from West Texas A&M on Wednesday.

“Nacogdoches already feels like home,” McBroom said. “The people have been so accepting and welcoming for us and we are just excited to get going.”

For nearly 20 years, McBroom lead the West Texas A&M athletic department as director where he took the program through countless winning seasons.

McBroom said he wants to continue the type of work he did in the Panhandle in the Piney Woods.

“I want to bring a championship experience for every student athlete. At the end of the day we want to be a part of a resurgence for SFA, and growing this institution and polishing the iconic brand,” McBroom said.

He said one of his top priorities is to upgrade the facilities.

“The basketball facilities are incredible and I need to bring the others up to speed,” McBroom said. “What I love most about here is that everyone is aligned with doing what’s best for SFA and have East Texas and the Piney Woods be a special place for competition and for students to come to school.”

While assessing the future of the department, McBroom said part of his job is to consider what conference their athletes play in.

“I think it’s important to play around your alumni, and where you can have the most economic impact in your region” McBroom said. “In college athletics, those decisions are big and will probably be one of the first couple of big ones we make here.”

He is excited to be a part of what he said is an iconic institution and set the table for their coaches and players to have success.

“Every day we will be working very hard to set the stage for student athletes to have success,” McBroom said.

