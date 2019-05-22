Andre Iguodala says Stephen Curry is the second-best point guard ever

Thanks to the Golden State Warriors’ sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals despite missing Kevin Durant, appreciation of Stephen Curry’s value is beginning to peak again.

Facing a tenacious Blazers team while missing Durant, DeMarcus Cousins and, for a significant stretch, Andre Iguodala, Curry averaged 36.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from deep.

The entire series was a reminder that before Durant signed with Golden State, Curry was the most dangerous weapon of a franchise that terrified the NBA. It was also a chance to start thinking about Curry’s place in NBA history again, and Iguodala has some thoughts.

Is only Magic Johnson ahead of Stephen Curry in the PG race?

While Curry already has the title of best shooter ever locked down (he already ranks third all-time in 3-pointers made, is on pace to shatter the Ray Allen’s record and has a far better 3-point percentage than any other player in the top 10), a discussion of where Curry ranks in the history of his position is becoming pretty interesting.

Speaking with The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson, Iguodala placed Curry second all-time on the NBA’s point guard list. The veteran remembered a 2015 series against the Memphis Grizzlies when he fully believed in Curry’s claim:

“I think he’s the second best ever,” Iguodala said. “I always thought that about him. I knew but other people didn’t know. So I wasn’t surprised when he took over that series. But I always gave Tony Allen credit. Playing against him made you understand the grind of how hard it is to win. It’s supposed to be hard. You’re supposed to have to find another way. It’s supposed to be uncomfortable. He just embraced that. Just ingrained that into his system and it’s been there ever since.”

First on the list is obviously Los Angeles Lakers great and Twitter less-than-great Magic Johnson. The Hall-of-Famer’s resume of 12 All-Star games, five rings, three Finals MVPs, three MVPs and four assist titles will be hard to top unless the 30-year-old Curry maintains his level of play for another half-decade. Which he could, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

The conversation for today is whether Curry is already ahead of the likes of Oscar Robertson and John Stockton. Comparing players in different eras is never easy, but you can see Curry’s case rounding into form.

In Robertson and Stockton, you have a 12-time All-Star and triple-double machine who was the original tall point guard and a 10-time All-Star who led the league in assists nine times in a row and is the all-time leader in steals.

However, neither player’s teams dominated the NBA like Curry’s Warriors and Johnson’s Showtime Lakers have. And Curry’s all-time great shooting gives him a pretty strong hook. Going out and winning a fourth championship and his first Finals MVP would be even better.

Stephen Curry has already carved out a place in NBA history. How much bigger will that place get? (AP)

