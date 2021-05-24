Stephen Curry gave brother Seth Curry a shoutout for big 3rd quarter

The Curry brothers are known for being elite shooters in the NBA. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is, arguably, the best shooter the game has ever seen, while Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry is an elite shooter in his own right.

Seth shot 45% from deep for the Sixers in the regular season. After a tough first half in Sunday’s Game 1 win over the Washington Wizards, he got into a groove in the third quarter.

Seth had 11 points and he knocked down three 3s on five attempts in the third as the Sixers gained separation. He also showed off some emotion, which is rare for the normally stoic guard out of Duke. His hot shooting in the third caught the attention of his brother during the avalanche.

Come on then @sdotcurry I see you!!! 👌🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) May 23, 2021

Seth is a huge piece of Philadelphia’s offense and as the playoffs go on, he will continue to need to have big games such as this one. He also did not turn down any open looks either which is important to Philadelphia and its offensive success.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related