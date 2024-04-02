Steph values family Easter Sunday visit before Warriors beat Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry is all about family.

Fortunately, the 10-time NBA All-Star was accompanied by his wife and kids on Easter Sunday despite the Warriors being on the road.

The Curry family joined Golden State for a pregame meal and watched No. 30 dominate the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Arena, which the guard discussed with reporters postgame.

“It’s just a reminder about the sacrifices of everybody that’s in this building,” Curry said. “[The media], coaches, players, the sacrifice of working on Easter weekend. Thankfully, the kids are a little older and they could travel a little bit and not make it too crazy on my wife. It was nice to see them in the stands and spend the morning with them.

“It’s not easy, what we do. It reminds you of the sacrifices we make, our families make, to allow us to do what we do on the court. So, it was nice to have them here.”

Like many professional athletes, Curry is familiar with working on holidays, missing home and losing crucial family time.

However, the 15-year NBA veteran cherished his family’s attendance during the Warriors’ Texas road trip and made every minute count -- literally.

In 33 minutes against San Antonio, Curry scored 33 points and added eight assists with a rebound.

Of course, he would excel with his family in town.

“[Curry’s] family is here, so he got to spend Easter with the whole family, and they had breakfast with us this morning at the team meal,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Sunday. “He’s extra motivated to play well in front of his kids and Ayesha.

“He played a great game. There was a lot of pressure out there on him. Trey Jones does a really good job defensively. [Curry] found a way to get free and knock down big shots for us.”

Curry finished the game a plus-12 and surely put a smile on his loved ones’ faces.

He had quite the Easter Sunday.

