Steph emotional after Draymond ejected from Warriors-Magic game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It didn't take long for players, fans and the rest of the NBA world to react to Draymond Green's early ejection in the Warriors' gritty 101-93 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at Kia Center.

But no reaction spoke louder than that of Steph Curry.

Cameras caught Curry visibly distraught before hiding his face in his jersey, and several photos circulating online show the two-time NBA MVP holding back tears.

You hate to MF see it. Steph put his heart and soul into this team. pic.twitter.com/YqZyifbwIO — chano (@chanodesigns) March 28, 2024

Steph’s reaction to Draymond’s ejection pic.twitter.com/5TH5DYC9w1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry was emotional "because our team needed the win."

Green was ejected less than four minutes into the contest after receiving back-to-back technicals for arguing a foul call with official Ray Acosta.

Draymond was ejected for this pair of technical fouls in the first quarter ... pic.twitter.com/Nm3htPW6GT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

Curry didn't have his best night on the floor, finishing with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting, but one of his three 3-pointers was an epic dagger that ultimately sent the Magic "night night" to secure Golden State's victory.