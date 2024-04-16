Steph Curry shares appreciation for Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins has endured a difficult season for the Golden State Warriors. He’s struggled to reach his usual production level and has bounced in and out of the rotation as a result. Yet, as the season neared its conclusion, Wiggins began to emerge as the wing defender the Warriors needed.

When speaking to the media on Monday (April 15), Steph Curry praised Wiggins and what he brings to the table for Golden State. He noted how the explosive wing has a difficult role, as he is usually tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best player.

The Warriors face a difficult road to the playoffs. They’re the 10th seed in the Western Conference. That means a win-or-go-home game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday (April 16), with the winner facing the loser of the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. Should the Warriors successfully navigate both of those games, a seven-game series against the Oklahoma City Thunder will await them.

"That message is for everybody — it's just a little louder when it's a guy like Wiggs." Steph on the importance of continuing to encourage and uplift Wiggins on the court pic.twitter.com/dlr4yYZNAG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 15, 2024

If Wiggins can emerge as the same three-and-d wing that helped the Warriors secure the 2022 NBA championship, he will give Golden State an excellent chance of embarking on an unlikely run toward the playoffs. He’s shown he’s capable of being one of the best defenders in the NBA; now the Warriors need him to remind everybody watching at home.

