Steve Kerr expects a tough night against the Kings

After finishing as the 10th seed in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors must win two straight games in the play-in tournament to qualify for the postseason. The first of those games will occur on Tuesday (April 16), when Golden State will face off with the Sacramento Kings.

According to Steve Kerr, who spoke with the media following the Warriors’ win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday (April 14), the Warriors are in for a tough task. Both teams have played each other well this season and are well-versed in how the other will approach the game.

“The Fox/Sabonis pick-and-roll game is lethal,” Kerr said. “They’ve got great shooting around those guys…We know them well; they know us well. They’re a great coached team. Mike and his staff do a really good job. They’ve been really good for the last two years for a reason. They’re talented and they’ve got a good formula. They’re a tough team.”

The Warriors have split their season series with the Kings 2-2. They will both be coming into the game confident of securing a win and processing to the second stage of the play-in tournament.

"We know them well, they know us well." Kerr breaks down the Warriors' play-in matchup with the Kings 👀 pic.twitter.com/h925RAILli — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 14, 2024

Golden State and Sacramento have been developing a rivalry in recent seasons. The Warriors dispatched the Kings in the opening round of last year’s playoffs. Now, they will be hoping for a similar outcome at an earlier stage so that they can continue pushing toward potentially contending for a championship.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire