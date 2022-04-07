Steph Curry responds to LeBron James saying he wants to play together

During an appearance on his show “The Shop,” Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James listed Steph Curry as one of the players he would like to play with someday. The four-time NBA champion praised Curry, calling him “lethal” and saying he loves everything about the Golden State Warriors guard.

On Wednesday, the two-time Most Valuable Player got the chance to respond. In an appearance on the Bay Area’s 95.7 The Game with Matt Steinmetz and Daryle “The Guru” Johnson, Curry got to hear the clip of James speaking about wanting to play with him. Curry laughed off the idea of them linking up as teammates, saying he’s “good right now.”

Well, he got his wish. He’s picked me the last two All-Star games. I don’t know if that suffices, but I’m good right now. Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably an MVP caliber dude like he is — one of the greatest of all time — cool. Like that’s amazing. We all can live in that fantasy world though.

Via @957thegame on Twitter:

Steph Curry’s reaction to hearing LeBron James comments about wanting to play with him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/frblnCNQGK — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 6, 2022

The last time the pair teamed up during an All-Star game, Curry dropped 50 points on the way to breaking the All-Star game 3-pointer record before James buried the game-winning shot. Following Curry’s response that looks like the closest him and James will come to teammates. However, things can always change in the NBA.

