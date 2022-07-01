Steph Curry reacts to free-agent Juan Toscano-Anderson agreeing to deal with Lakers
After the first day of free agency, a pair of former members of the Golden State Warriors have reportedly reached deals with new teams. With his former teammates on the move, Steph Curry took to Twitter with a message for Juan Toscano-Anderson.
Following a three-year stint with the Warriors, Toscano-Anderson has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. After Toscano-Anderson’s move in free agency, Curry chimed in with a goodbye to the Oakland native.
Along with a message to Toscano-Anderson, Curry shared a video from the Warriors’ locker room celebration following their win in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.
Via @StephenCurry30 on Twitter:
Always a champ and always doing it for Oakland…good luck my guy Juan T pic.twitter.com/thUW4OGyDi
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 1, 2022
