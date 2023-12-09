Steph Curry makes frustrations clear after another Warriors loss

Steph Curry couldn’t hide his frustrations following the Golden State Warriors loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday (Dec. 8.) Steve Kerr’s team keeps making the same mistakes and has struggled to string wins together throughout the season so far. It’s also worth noting that the Thunder have won all three matchups with Golden State this season.

When speaking to the media after the game, Curry noted how the team needs to stop talking about what they need to do and actually put it into practice on the court. Curry’s comments have been long-overdue, as there has been a significant amount of conversations regarding what’s going wrong for the Warriors, with very little changing on the floor.

“We got to figure out how to stop talking about it and do it,” Curry said. “Or else you’ll be into the new year with the same problems. So, whatever it is, it’s within our control. We’ve got to do it if we’re going to be any type of a serious team. I’m kind of sick of talking about it, too. Just gotta do it.”

In fairness, Curry has been a bright spot for the Warriors. The 35-year-old guard is currently averaging 29.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, shooting 47.6% from the field and 43.2% from deep. However, basketball is a team sport, and Golden State needs to figure out how to get the best from the rotation at its disposal.

"We got to figure out how to stop talking about it and do it. Or else you’ll be into the new year with the same problems." Steph on the Warriors' persistent struggles pic.twitter.com/YhVdE6Q4zP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 9, 2023

Fortunately for the Warriors, their primary issues are identifiable, which means they can become focus points moving forward. There’s no doubt that the required talent is in place. They just need to fine-tune their execution.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire