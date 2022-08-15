Steph Curry, LeBron blown away by Bronny James' sweet poster slam

LeBron's son Bronny blows Steph away with vicious poster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bronny James’ monster throwdown during the AXE Euro Tour in Paris, France rocked the rest of the NBA world on Monday.

The vicious poster dunk immediately took social media by storm and even caught the eye of reigning NBA Finals MVP, Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

It isn’t difficult to be impressed by Curry on the court, but to blow away the 3-point god himself is a next-level type of flex.

Bronny went baseline to baseline and showed no mercy against three defenders, pulling a hesi followed by the sweet poster from the 6-foot-3 17-year-old.

LeBron also had a great reaction.

OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜± — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022

This month, Bronny, a top-40 recruit in the 2023 class per to ESPN, is participating in the AXE Euro Tour with California Basketball Club.

Bronny ended up finishing with a game-high 25 points in their 97-85 loss.

Although the team fell short on Monday, Bronny definitely said "Au revoir" to France with a bang as the team gets ready to travel to Rome to take on Stella Azzurra on Thursday for the final game of the tour.

