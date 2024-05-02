Stenhouse extends deal with JTG

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has signed a multi-year contract extension with JTG Daugherty Racing to continue driving the No. 47 Chevrolet.

“When I joined this team in 2020, I knew both the team and I were capable of putting the No. 47 in victory lane,” Stenhouse said. “Although I wish it came sooner, winning the Daytona 500 last year proved that we can win together. We have a fantastic group of guys at the shop, great management, solid partners, and an ever-improving program. I’m very excited to continue my relationship with the team, I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised to see what we have in store for the future.”

Stenhouse has one win with JTG Daugherty Racing, which put them in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs last season. To date, Stenhouse has earned 22 top-10 finishes for the top with 220 laps led.

“I am looking forward to continuing with Ricky as our driver of the No. 47,” owner Gordon Smith said. “He has been an asset to our team on and off the racetrack since joining us in 2020. Winning the Daytona 500 was a huge accomplishment for our small team, and I know we have more trips to victory lane in our future with Ricky at the wheel.”

JTG Daugherty Racing is a single-car operation.

“We are very excited to have Ricky locked in for years to come,” co-owner Brad Daugherty said. “Ricky has continued to grow and thrive as a competitor and he, along with the rest of our race team are pushing hard to get the 47 back into victory lane.”

Stenhouse has two top-10 finishes through 11 races. He is 27th in the point standings going into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Story originally appeared on Racer